Escape Trailer recall: Window adhesive may fail

Escape Trailer is recalling certain 2019 E17A, E17B, E19, E21C, E21NE, and E5.0 travel trailers. The adhesive that bonds the vented portion of the window may fail. Adhesive failure may cause the vent portion of the window to detach, increasing the risk of a crash or injury. The potential number of units affected is 200.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the windows, and replace the vent if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 6, 2021. Owners may contact Escape Trailer customer service at 1-604-703-1650.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

