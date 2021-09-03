Friday, September 3, 2021
Friday, September 3, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Escape Trailer recall: Window adhesive may fail

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Escape Trailer is recalling certain 2019 E17A, E17B, E19, E21C, E21NE, and E5.0 travel trailers. The adhesive that bonds the vented portion of the window may fail. Adhesive failure may cause the vent portion of the window to detach, increasing the risk of a crash or injury. The potential number of units affected is 200.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the windows, and replace the vent if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 6, 2021. Owners may contact Escape Trailer customer service at 1-604-703-1650.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Not receiving an email reminder for each new RV Travel Newsletter? Boy, are you missing out. Sign up.

##RVT1016b

Previous articleRVtravel.com podcast #23, September 3, 2021
Next article“Trailing of the Sheep” Autumn Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,341FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.