Full-Time RVer Newsletter #11, September 3, 2021

Quote of the day

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” ― Audrey Hepburn

Telling family and friends your decision to go full-time isn’t easy, but it’s worth it

How did you tell your friends and family that you were going to become a full-time RVer? What words did you use? What response did you get? Sometimes it takes guts to reveal your dream to anyone else. Well-meaning, usually positive and supportive loved ones will sometimes trounce on them in an attempt to keep you “safe.”

Here’s how I made my own announcement and some of the questions and comments I got…

Features

7 tips for keeping a happy marriage while RVing

Imagine that you and your partner just got married. You dated for three years, got married, and have now decided to buy an RV and travel the country. Wonderful, right? Absolutely! Until you’re three months in and 300 square feet suddenly seems small… very small. Do most marriages survive RV living? Well, of course, it depends on the couple. But once couples learn how to maneuver around the small space, and the country, together, married RV life is a wonderful life! Here are seven things to do for a happy marriage in an RV.

Want to camp for free? All it takes is a little work…

Ready for your next RV adventure but worried about finding a campsite among the crowd? Are campsite costs going up? Like to work with people and stay active? Consider an amazing Volunteer.gov job. Read about the fun and amazing opportunities here.

True or false? Popular vehicle myths explained

True or false: You should always warm your car up before driving on a cold day. The answer is false. Although the majority of the driving population may consider this to be true, it can actually cause damage to vehicles if done continuously. There are a number of automotive beliefs drivers encounter on a daily basis that may or may not be accurate. To shed some light on this topic, the service specialists at Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge provide their car-care expertise to confirm and debunk eight common automotive beliefs here.

Quick tip

Don’t become an insurance claims statistic

There are lots of folks driving RVs and towing trailers these days. MBA insurance, a leading RV rental insurance company, says the five most common insurance claims for RVs include hitting concrete islands at gas pumps, hitting obstacles when making right turns, hitting overhead obstructions, backing the RV into something, and side swipe damage to the RV. Watch out, and don’t become a statistic. —Mark Polk, RV Education 101®

App Review: Great resource about U.S. Public Lands

If you’re looking to stay in places without paying site fees, get out your solar system and fill your fresh tanks and download US Public Lands. This map app from our friends at Technomadia shows you the boundaries of Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, National Monuments, Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Tennessee Valley Authority, Department of Defense and other federal public lands. Continue reading and download here.

Give winter RV camping a try!

With the pandemic many RVers have resigned themselves to winterizing their RV and staying home this winter rather than going south. While going south may not be in the cards for you this winter, you can still spend some quality time enjoying your RV via winter RV camping. Learn some great tips from veteran boondocker Dave Helgeson here.

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

“Research. Use YouTube to hear how others full-time. Go to RV shows and look at different RVs. Once you think you know what type and size you want, rent. When you rent, don’t treat it as a vacation but instead do day-to-day activities. We were going to get a 34-foot gas Class A and renting showed we needed a 38-foot diesel to be comfortable. Been full-time traveling for three years and are really happy with our choice.” —Rosita Parker

Featured recipe

Grilled Coconut Chicken

by Ashley Muller from Chandler, AZ

This is a fantastic way to up the flavor in chicken breasts. The coconut milk marinade makes the chicken moist and flavorful. Once grilled, the chicken is so tender you can cut it with a fork. You taste hints of the nutmeg and cardamom from the marinade. We love the crunch from the toasted coconut in each bite. It’s sweet, salty, and savory. Yum!

We like the sound of this! Get the recipe.

