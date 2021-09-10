RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 10, 2021

Issue 1685

“Ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it.” —Lou Holtz

P.U. Proboscis asks: Why the strong ammonia smell in the refrigerator?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“Dear Low Tech RVing: When I open my RV refrigerator door, I about get knocked over by a strong ammonia odor. I only use ‘Simple Green’ to clean my fridge. Is there a problem here? —P.U. Proboscis”

Ammonia in the refrigerator? Say it ain’t so!

It’s yet another sad story from someone like P.U. Proboscis. Odors and RV refrigerators aren’t uncommon companions. Happily most are related to failure to take last month’s supply of forgotten leftovers out and pitch them. Sad to say, sometimes RVers returning from a trip have actually forgotten to remove food from the traveling fridge. After a while, the memories of the happy meals shared on the road turn into a nightmare. A good cleaning out may not always cure the problem. Some have found that commercial “pet odor” removing concoctions (found at pet stores) applied liberally to the inside of the fridge will actually remove even those “unforgettable” rotten food odors.

But the strong smell of ammonia in the refrigerator – that’s another story. Find out why here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2021 Keystone Springdale 1800BHS. Tony writes, “It’s interesting, at least to me, how differently manufacturers approach a very similar idea in the market. You would think that models at this size would be almost identical, but there’s clearly a difference in how the manufacturers approach things.” See how this trailer is different from yesterday’s Cherokee Wolf Pup in today’s review.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why won’t the RV’s slide outs come back in?

Dear Dave,

I have an ’05 Monaco Knight (DP) with four slide outs that operate when they want to. I have been having this issue since owning the coach (5.5 years). We go on outings, let the slides out, no problem. Then when we break camp and push the buttons to bring the slides in, nothing. I am able to disconnect the front two motors, hook up a jumper and get them to work. The back motors I cannot get access to because they’re under the mattress, which is under the cabinet of the street-side slide out. …

Read the rest of the question and Dave’s advice.

Can a tire blowout be “contained”?

Every few months someone posts a question on one of the numerous RV Forums Roger Marble monitors, asking if it is possible to prevent the damage done to the RV when a tire fails and has a belt separation or comes apart from a sidewall Run Low Flex failure. Here’s a bunch of information on that topic, as well as on the use of a TPMS.

Measure those slides for a precise parking job

“I can’t take credit for this idea; maybe I read it in this newsletter. But it is one I have used more times than I thought. There are some sites that are really tight, especially with slides on both sides. So I took a yardstick and measured the distance on my RV’s slide (25.5″) then I can measure that up to pole or obstruction on the side and can let my driver know how close he can bring the rig in. In this case about 2.5″ clearance.” Thanks for sharing, Jane Fouchey!

From Barry Obermeyer

Airstream Tradewind 1960

“As kids traveling with parents, any time we’d see an Airstream they would comment on how amazing they were. That planted the seed. We bought our first, a 1951, 20 years ago and our current one 10 years ago. They are very functional as is, but we also modified ours to updated standards and it works perfectly. We’ve stayed in it up to 150 nights a year. Other campers ask to view it. We often tow it with our 1957 Pontiac station wagon. We often join with our fellow vintage trailer owners at family-oriented campouts; they are amazing people to be with. We love the look, how easy it is to live in, and how it brings back so many memories of camping with our families as kids.”

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

25 Tricked-Out Airstream Trailers You Have to See

No, really. You’ve got to see these! In honor of Barry Obermeyer’s Airstream, above, we felt that this was an appropriate website to share today.

Smoky Sweet Baby Back Chili

by Amy Cox from Melbourne Beach, FL

If using baby back ribs in chili is wrong, then we don’t want to be right. The meat is juicy and tender. It adds a whole different flavor to the chili than traditional recipes. This is a mild chili that’s smoky and a little sweet. If you want to add a little heat, add a bit of cayenne or diced jalapeno peppers to the recipe. We covered our baby back ribs with aluminum foil and cooked them for 3 1/2 hours at 275 degrees. If you like a thinner chili, add an additional cup of water. We can’t wait to make this baby back chili again.

Can someone pass a napkin, please? We’re drooling everywhere! Get the recipe.

Strengthen your hands, fingers and forearms

At the age of 22, Walt Disney was fired from his Missouri newspaper job because he was “not creative enough.” Little did they know he’d go on to be nominated for 59 Academy Awards and would win 32 of them. Thank goodness for Mickey and Minnie he didn’t give up!

“This is a picture of Max and Molly after a long day’s travel. My wife, our dog/children and I were on a 6,000-mile trip for our 50th Anniversary this past June. It appears they had a very tiring day watching us drive.” —Patrick Bonito Sr

