RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 17, 2021

Issue1690

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. At RVtravel.com, we’re not “influencers.” We’re “educators.” (There’s a big difference!) Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).



Today’s thought

“Dead yesterdays and unborn tomorrows, why fret about it, if today be sweet.” ―Omar Khayyâm

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Monte Cristo Sandwich Day!

On this day in history: 1630 – The city of Boston, Massachusetts, is founded.

Tip of the Day

What to do about an unleashed dog at a campground

Most dog owners carefully secure their furry friends when camping. But what if they don’t? What happens if a highly-spirited canine jumps his portable fence enclosure and heads toward you? What should you do if a large, powerful dog breaks free from its tether? Or jerks the leash out of the hands of its owner? Your quick and proper response may mean the difference between safety and injury.

Here are some strategies to consider.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: What to do about a sticky black tank valve

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Travel Light RV Rove Lite trailer. Tony writes, “I wrote about the SylvanSport GO recently and that’s certainly an option for the more adventurous. But you might think there isn’t a more traditional option that resembles a more mainstream travel trailer. Well, I’m here to tell you a different story.” Here’s that story.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2022 Newell Tampa Show coach? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, September 17, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

On Tuesday one reader wrote in to claim their $25 Amazon gift card but the email they submitted was not valid. Please resend your proof with a valid email address to claim your prize!

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Is it OK to drive with the propane refrigerator on?

Dear Dave,

Half of the RV community says it’s okay to run an absorption fridge while traveling (except through tunnels, and when refueling). The other half of the RV community says no. The manufacturer says you have to be within xx amount of degrees from level, front to back and side to side, to prevent damage.

My question is: While traveling the roadways up and down hills, with an absorption fridge running and the possibility of wind blowing the flame out, what damage can be expected or done to the fridge with it on? —John

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Why does the furnace keep blowing the thermostat fuse?

A cozy gift for your favorite RVer!

These adorable trailer-themed slippers are just what your favorite RVer needs to get them through the winter months. They’re ultra-soft, warm, and comfortable and have nonslip soles so they won’t slip and slide across your RV’s floors. They come in two sizes, S/M and L/XL, so every foot will be happy! Check ’em out here.

Maintain water level in RV lead-acid battery

By Mark Polk

If you have lead-acid RV batteries, you need to check the water (electrolyte) levels in the batteries periodically. Hot weather, over-charging and high usage can deplete the electrolyte levels in the battery cells. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: How to deal with unwanted noise in the campground

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

• “Pathetic quality”: RV dealers are fed up with what manufacturers are producing

• It’s out there – a DEF sensor workaround

• Campground owners are thriving, and there’s little incentive to change things

• Why go small? This time we’re looking at the case for owning a small RV

Reader poll

How good of an athlete were you in your prime?

Score big and tell us here.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is disgusting but… but… but… we’re tempted to try it and see if it works?

Quick Tip

Are you extending your awning properly?

If your RV has a power awning, chances are that to extend it you simply push a button and that’s it. But wait! According to Josh the RV Nerd you are likely not doing it right. In this short video he explains. We bet that 98 percent of those of you who watch this video have been extending your awning the wrong way, and don’t even know it!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Hubert Hurst

Thor Sequence Class B motorhome

“I am 87-years-old and have been camping from age 15. I needed a smaller

unit that doesn’t tire me out to drive. This is easy to drive and will fit into most parking spaces that a car or truck would use. It has a bath, a stove, a generator, twin beds, refrigerator, solar panel, air conditioner, closet, television, shower, kitchen, and bath sinks. Everything operates from a wall panel. The chassis is a Dodge ProMaster that gets a solid 17 miles per gallon.”

Keep your brain sharp and your knives sharper!

Tired of dull knives in the kitchen? This easy-to-use knife sharpener (used by staff members Emily, Gail and Nanci) sharpens your knives with a few quick strokes. You’ll feel like a professional! The sharpener has two settings: one for fine blades, and another for coarse. Its small size is perfect for an RV. Learn more or order here.

Website of the day

Turo

If you don’t have a tow vehicle or bring a toad along with you, Turo comes in handy. This car-rental service allows people, similar to Airbnb, to rent out their cars. You’ll find hot rods, vintage classic cars, old military vehicles, and more. Have fun and go for a drive!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Fun Pizza Dip

by Christine Reardon from Setauket, NY

Calling all pizza lovers, this dip is for you! It’s perfect for a party or small gathering. The bottom layer is creamy. Fresh veggies and pepperoni, along with the gooey cheese, make it feel like you’re eating the top of a pizza. We served this with toasted garlic bread along with the Ritz crackers. Yum!

Can you make this and invite us over, please? Thanks in advance! Here’s the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Monterey Jack Stuffed Mexican Hamburgers With Guacamole Topping

This book plans the road trip for you!

This book by Moon plans the 50 best road trips across the U.S. (organized by region) for you so you don’t have to do a thing! It’s perfect for jump-starting your 2022 travel planning. Each road trip lists must-see places and the best foods, gives you local tips and much more. This book by Moon plans the 50 best road trips across the U.S. (organized by region) for you so you don’t have to do a thing! It’s perfect for jump-starting your 2022 travel planning. Each road trip lists must-see places and the best foods, gives you local tips and much more. Learn more about it here

Trivia

Turns out those pesky roundabouts are useful for something! Roundabouts reduce accident fatalities up to 90 percent! They also lower wait times at intersections and save a ton of gas.

*Yesterday we told you a fun fact you definitely didn’t need to know… but we told you anyway. Find it by scrolling down here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Peggy is our 10-month-old Golden Retriever puppy. She is a sweet, silly goober. We’re looking forward to introducing her to camping this spring.” —Louise Fuller

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Leave here with a laugh

What’s the best way to watch a fishing tournament?

Live stream

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com