RVtravel.com Podcast #8

0

Brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters, America’s Mailbox, and CarGenerator.

Your Host Scott Linden

Episode 8 is our “odor episode”! Our noses go from propane, to black water, to that new trailer smell! We’re solving your problems, keeping you safe, and getting an in-depth look at a cool little trailer – tour conducted by the company founder!

Starting at 5:10 in the podcast, Bryan Cordill of the Propane Education & Research Council takes us to school on the stuff, from safety, do’s and don’ts, and best practices, to why it stinks … including do you really need to shut off your fridge when you’re traveling or refueling your rig? …

At 25:05 on the time code, YouTuber TR Bowlin shares his horror stories, experiments and solutions to rid your black tank of odor and residue. He contends there’s a better way than the one you’re likely using, and it will probably make your tank sensors more accurate. He offers a simple, step-by-step method to eliminate the problems caused by a “poo pyramid.” Hint: It’s all about oxygen and water.

At 44:10, founder of Little Guy trailers Joe Kicos conducts a personal audio tour of their “Mini Max” unit from tongue to bumper, inside and out. He answers the questions you’d have about this innovative unit, shares their design philosophy … plus a little history of teardrop-style trailers.

Mini Max

The RV Travel podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters, America’s Mailbox, and CarGenerator.

This podcast is also available on these popular platforms:
Apple Podcasts • SpotifyPandora •  PodbeanAmazon/Audible • Google Podcasts • Player FM  • Listen NotesiHeartRadio

Listen to last week’s Podcast (#7).

IDEA: Play the podcast as you read today’s newsletter.

Got a suggestion, see an RV we should review, want to be on the show? How about your favorite RV destination? Drop a line at editor (at) RVtravel.com.

##RVT1001b

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments