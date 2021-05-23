RVtravel.com Podcast #8

Brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters, America’s Mailbox, and CarGenerator.

Episode 8 is our “odor episode”! Our noses go from propane, to black water, to that new trailer smell! We’re solving your problems, keeping you safe, and getting an in-depth look at a cool little trailer – tour conducted by the company founder!

Starting at 5:10 in the podcast, Bryan Cordill of the Propane Education & Research Council takes us to school on the stuff, from safety, do’s and don’ts, and best practices, to why it stinks … including do you really need to shut off your fridge when you’re traveling or refueling your rig? …

At 25:05 on the time code, YouTuber TR Bowlin shares his horror stories, experiments and solutions to rid your black tank of odor and residue. He contends there’s a better way than the one you’re likely using, and it will probably make your tank sensors more accurate. He offers a simple, step-by-step method to eliminate the problems caused by a “poo pyramid.” Hint: It’s all about oxygen and water.

At 44:10, founder of Little Guy trailers Joe Kicos conducts a personal audio tour of their “Mini Max” unit from tongue to bumper, inside and out. He answers the questions you’d have about this innovative unit, shares their design philosophy … plus a little history of teardrop-style trailers.

