RV Review: 2021 Grand Design Imagine 2610ML Travel Trailer

By Tony Barthel

I’ve mentioned before how much I appreciate people writing with RVs for me to look at (see the form below) but today’s came from a Facebook Group question which centered around a Grand Design Imagine 2610ML travel trailer they were considering. I’m still undecided about how I feel about this unit, but there are some cool features for sure.

Step outside the Grand Design Imagine

Once again we’re going to start outside as there are some nice touches with these Grand Design Imagine units. My favorite of these features is the company’s wet bay, which is up front in the storage bay of the trailer, a very fifth wheel-like feature. All your connections are here in the front storage bay, which means they’re potentially kept a bit warmer, even if just a bit.

Over on the camp side are a few interesting things including a gigantic 21’ awning that’s so long it gets to have a center support bracket when closed. I’m always surprised when people tell me they don’t like these awnings – I love them. I was camping this weekend and the awning really helped keep my trailer cool. But I digress…

Definitely pay attention to the fact that this trailer uses traditional leaf springs and no shocks – which I am not a fan of. I wish they offered a suspension upgrade. It’s amazing what a difference a better suspension makes in towing, especially in a trailer this large.

While there are two entry doors, oddly enough there are two different types of entry steps. The bedroom door has traditional travel trailer steps, whereas the entry into the main living quarters uses solid steps.

What’s inside

Once inside, the first thing I saw was the handy shoe garage under the U-shaped dinette, which is immediately to the right of the main entrance. I always appreciate when an RV company makes space for shoes.

On the left is a large closet or pantry. While you might need the pantry space in many travel trailers, you’ll see this has so many drawers and cabinets that that may not be the case here. So this could serve some customers better as a closet, especially right by the entry door.

As you enter, what you see across from you is a large road-side slide room in which much of the kitchen resides. This includes the refrigerator and three-burner stove, above which is the microwave. One thing to note, you can access essentially the whole coach with the slide room in. Bravo!

I was surprised at how much counter space there is around the stove. That includes at the rear of the stove, where there’s probably a foot of countertop space. This is unusual. Usually the stove is pretty close to the wall. I’ll take any counter space you’re willing to offer.

The stove has drawers on both sides, and there are overhead cabinets, as well.

To the rear of the trailer is the sink, also surrounded by drawers and cabinets. The sink is in a 45°-angle cabinet that sort of wraps around much of the back of the trailer.

The bathroom is a little cramped in the Grand Design Imagine

Interestingly, the bathroom is at the back of the trailer along the camp side. There’s a decent-sized shower, a little shelf, the obvious toilet and a bit of linen space. Since the bathroom occupies just about a third of the width of the trailer, the toilet’s in a space that doesn’t leave much room to, well, conduct the world’s decision-making business.

I had mentioned the U-shaped dinette earlier, but it’s good to note that the back portion of this, against the wall, is actually a removable ottoman. That means you can use it as a seat as part of the dinette or as a place to put your feet or whatnot.

If you care, the TV is right above the heads of those in the dinette. So this wouldn’t be where you’d want to watch it from. However, you would be well-served watching it from those two theater seats in the road-side slide room.

Through a pocket door you’ll find the bedroom. It has some decent stacking storage in the form of two drawers topped off by a hanging closet on both sides of the 60” X 80” queen-sized bed. There are also overhead cabinets here.

Behind the closet is a cubby cut into the wall that’s big enough for your electronic devices or a CPAP machine. Grand Design has provided a 120vac outlet on both sides of the bed to facilitate this.

In summary

There are a few things that bugged me about this platform, as you can tell, one of which is the suspension. But the other is that there are two exhaust fans here, one above the kitchen and the other in the bathroom. They’re both bargain-basement caliber fans.

As for cold weather camping, Grand Design has their knife valves in the heated and enclosed underbelly. This is also a 50-amp coach, so there are two air conditioners. This is the first time I’ve seen the Furrion air conditioners installed from the factory. In the past I’ve seen custom builds use them, and they work really well.

Now that you’ve joined me in all of this, know that this trailer is listed as “dealer stock only.” This means you likely won’t be able to order one at this point. But if you find one, it’s a nice layout with some unusual aspects to it.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

