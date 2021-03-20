We want you for our first RVtravel.com podcast

On Sunday, April 4, the first of many, many weekly RVtravel.com podcasts will debut. You’ll love it.

Host Scott Linden will be looking for a lot of listener participation. In his message in today’s (March 20, 2021) RV Travel Newsletter he asked you to join the conversation.

He posed one question he hoped you’d answer: What State or National Park is on your bucket list that you would love to share with listeners? Please call 541-382-1726 and leave a message on Scott’s voicemail. Keep it short, 30 seconds or less is best. Or if you’d like to welcome Scott to RVtravel.com that would be great. We dare you to be creative and/or funny!

Scott welcomes your suggestions for guests or subject matter for the podcasts, or just about anything else to do with RVing. Please use the form below.

If you have not signed up for the Podcast Insider newsletter, to be issued from time to time, you can do so here.

We’ll have information about where to listen to the first RVtravel.com podcast in a week or so in our weekend and daily newsletters.

Okay, here’s where to leave a message.

