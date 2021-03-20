SmartPlug promises better connections

By Tony Barthel

I got this information from the folks at SmartPlug and thought it might be worth sharing as I do know a number of people whose 30-amp plugs on their RVs have become damaged. I will caution anybody that working on your RV’s electrical is best left to professionals, but the video does make the job look easy.

So, for your reference, here’s what I was sent by SmartPlug.

Since it was invented 80 years ago, the twist-type power connector hasn’t changed much. It still relies on thin blades that corrode and easily bend at an annoying “L” shape that must be aligned just right. The pioneering SmartPlug is different. It has a robust pin and clip design that delivers more than 25 times the metal-to-metal contact than its predecessor. This provides greater protection against high resistance, overheating and arcing, some of the leading causes of failure. Plus, it pushes straight in and secures with dual side locks, instead of the old-fashioned ring that never seems to thread correctly.

Installing a SmartPlug doesn’t require professional skills or power tools. Because it uses an industry-standard hole pattern, there’s no cutting or drilling involved. Beyond the specialized tools included in the Combo Kit, all that’s needed are a #2 Phillips screwdriver, wire cutters, pliers, utility knife, liquid soap and paper towels.

The SmartPlug Combo Kit uses the existing RV power cord

The second step is faster than the first. It involves removing the inlet from the side of the RV and replacing it with the SmartPlug unit. To match the appearance of the rig, these are available in black, white and grey polymer, and polished stainless steel.

SmartPlug Combo Kits are available in 16, 30, 32 and 50 amps. Prices start at $104. You can find them on the SmartPlug website or at TechnoRV.

You can learn more about SmartPlug and watch an additional video with Mike Sokol, RV Electricity expert, here and here.

Written from information provided by the manufacturer.

##RVT992