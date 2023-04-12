Friday, April 14, 2023

Politically incorrect redwood tree gets censored

Interpreter Cleo Mae Domingo and Interpreter and Erika Granadino pose at the new politically correct tree.Photo by Erika Granadino

A historic, 1,000-year-old Redwood tree has greeted visitors to the Humboldt Redwoods State Park Visitor Center in Northern California for years. The slice of coast redwood, which is 76 inches in diameter, lays on its side to display its growth rings, with the oldest—at the center—going back about a thousand years. Plaques on the log mark rings in the tree’s growth and historical events at the time. One plaque noted when Columbus discovered America and another when “Cortez Conquered the Aztecs” (1521, for the record).

In recent years, plaques started disappearing, as the interpretation of the historical events became more controversial. People debated whether the messages reflected an uncritical attitude toward the history of colonialism. Another discussion centered around the events’ relevance to the park itself. The Redwood History Log needed to be adjusted, it was determined, to reflect changing perspectives on the past.

In other words, the 1,000-year-old tree, now dead, became politically incorrect, surely a rare occurrence in world history.

State Parks employees, seeking less controversial dates, removed the remaining plaques and replaced them with tamer ones that more closely relate to the local cultural and natural history. The captions now connect the tree rings to the history of logging, forestry and conservation, and pay tribute to the contributions of local California Native Americans instead of the general history of European discoveries.

