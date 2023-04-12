Full-Time RVer Newsletter #53, April 12, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 53

“Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won’t come in.” ―Alan Alda

Making campground laundry day easier for RVers

By Gail Marsh

Many folks, and especially many full-time RVers, have a washer and dryer (or combination washer/dryer) installed in their RV. We have them inside our fifth wheel. When it’s just my husband and I traveling, I use the onboard laundry. However, when we have grandchildren with us, it’s a different story. They generate a lot of laundry! And when we work camp, our daily laundry really piles up. Trying to fit two complete work outfits (work shirts, soiled jeans, etc.) into our small RV washer and dryer is a no-go. Instead, we’ll forgo our small laundry appliances and take our clothes to the campground’s laundry.

Here are some tips and tricks I’ve learned that make campground laundry day so much easier.

How often do our readers do their laundry? See how more than 1,800 of our readers responded in a recent poll

Long RV servicing waits may be reduced by cultivating relationships with local shops

By Randall Brink

Over the past two years, the RV industry’s tectonic shifts have spawned stories of delays in RV service and repair, parts shortages, and overall high demand upon shops and technicians. There are shortages of everything from critical components to physical shop space, and particularly qualified technicians. A common thread in these tales of RV ownership woe is the open-ended repair timeline that results in RVs entering the shop and staying there. There is no short-term or simple solution on the horizon for these shortages and constraints. But there are things that you, as an RV owner, can do to mitigate the situation and keep your rig on the road. Read more.

Why you don’t have to be a minimalist to be an RVer

By Cheri Sicard

There seems to be a popular wisdom circulating among today’s young RV bloggers and YouTubers that you MUST be a minimalist to successfully live and thrive in the RV lifestyle. I even saw one “expert” (who, by the way, was selling expensive online courses about living as a nomad) actually give the ridiculous advice that you should outfit your RV with NO MORE THAN two place settings. … WHAT the WHAT? … Read Cheri’s wise alternative perspective, and check out her picture as a beautiful circus performer, here.

Important lessons learned from RVing apply to other parts of life, too

By Nanci Dixon

Through the years of RVing and the last years full-timing, in particular, the one lesson I learned is to pack light and get rid of stuff. The saying goes, “One thing in means one thing out.” As we start to fill a dwelling again with all the necessary stuff of a stuck-to-the-ground house, I am impressed with how ingrained “keep it light” is. Every year in the RV we pull everything out and if we aren’t using it, well, out it goes. Or at least that is the idea… Read more.

Installing a magnetic-mount antenna on a rubber roof

If you’ve ever tried to install a magnetic mount style antenna on an RV’s rubber roof, you know it just won’t happen. A piece of galvanized metal, for example an electrical junction box cover, is a great “base” for such antennas. How to attach it? It can be screwed down to the roof, using roof-compatible sealant under it. Others have used heavy-duty, double-stick tape to hold the plate down.

Finding community in campgrounds, like going back to the 1950s

By Rod Andrew

About 12 years ago my wife and I made our first trek south, towing a trailer from British Columbia to Southern California. Early in the trip, we learned something that you readers probably already know, but which came as a surprise to us. We found community. I had thought that traveling would be all about where we went and what we saw and did, but found that this would really only be a small part of what lay ahead. Read the rest of this heartwarming story.

Wonder what an RV production line worker thinks about today’s RVs? Read this!

By Gail Marsh

Last year, I wrote an article that generated quite a bit of conversation (read it here). My article was in response to a reader who commented: “I read about so many problems with today’s RVs, I wonder if I should just forget about buying one.” Many, many of you responded with equal doses of encouragement, practical advice, and realistic cautions about owning and maintaining an RV. One reader, who also happens to work on an RV production line, offered his opinion from his unique perspective. I’m happy to share his genuine observations and heartfelt feelings with you, here.

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

by Suzanne Marzano from Toledo, OH

We used round steak when testing this recipe and it was delicious. It’s a great way to serve multiple people a Philly cheesesteak. It’s quick and super easy to make. We really love the amount of cheese added… makes this nice and creamy. Yummy!

Click here for the recipe

