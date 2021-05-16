Have you ever dreamed of owning a campground?

More often than not, if you ask an owner of a campground/RV park if they were campers before they owned their park, they’ll say yes. We suspect most of them will say they camped with an RV.

One the most popular weekly columns at RVtravel.com is by Machelle James, who is building an RV park from scratch with her husband AJ. The 15-acre park will be located in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix.

It’s been an ordeal at times, as Machelle has reported in her column, but she and AJ keep on fighting to make their dream come true. Read her latest column here.

Heaven knows there is a huge demand for new RV parks these days. So, our question: Do you dream of owning an RV park? Please leave a comment no matter how you respond.

