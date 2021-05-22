Most National Park campgrounds have a 14-day limit. Should that be shortened to 7 days to accommodate more campers?

Most campgrounds in popular American National Parks are already booked for this summer, and some even well into next summer. The idea of just showing up and grabbing a spot without a reservation far in advance is rare.

Do you think it might be a good idea to limit stays in National Park campgrounds to 7 days instead of 14, as most parks specify today? It would allow far more people to camp in our parks than what is possible today.

So is this a good idea or bad idea? Please answer our poll. And if you feel strongly about this, please leave a comment.

Remember, if you are on a slow connection it may take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by…