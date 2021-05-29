Have you ever had a mechanical problem with a slide-out that required professional repair?

It’s not fun, is it — you push the button for your slideout to extend or retract, but nothing happens? Or even worse, it gets stuck half-way! RVs these days have up to five slide-outs. The fact is, the more you have the greater chance one will malfunction.

Sometimes you can figure out how to fix the problem: Most slides can be manually extended or retracted. But even that isn’t always possible, and it’s seldom easy. If you’ve ever been packed up and ready to hit the road only to have a slideout get stuck in the “out” position, it’s best to keep the volume of your swearing down. And, here’s an even worse situation: It’s 25 degrees outside and snowing and your RV is parked on a muddy pad — and the slide gets stuck. This qualifies as one definition of nightmare!

So our question today: Have you ever had your slide (or slides) get stuck and required getting professional help to remedy the situation? If the slide is stuck out, you’ll need to find a mobile RV technician to come to you unless you want to drive down the highway with the slide extended. (Hey, we’ve seen it, as evidenced below!)

So, please answer our poll (it may take a moment to load, so stand by), and leave a comment if you have a “slideout horror story” to tell. (Oh, we can hardly wait!)