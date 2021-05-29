Traveling with friends? Here are some pros, cons and tips to get you through

By Gail Marsh

It seemed like a good idea at the time … after all, we’d been friends for a long time. After an extended trip together, we all agreed that we’d learned a lot. Here are some of the pros and cons we discovered as we traveled with friends.

Pros

Friends can help with planning.

There is safety in numbers. You may feel safer having traveling companions. If something unforeseen happens, there will be someone else to help and encourage you.

Travel time to your destination becomes a part of the fun!

Friends challenge you to try new things.

Traveling with friends may help deepen your relationships.

Friends in a separate car can drive ahead and “scout” for road hazards, etc.

You probably have many things in common and can enjoy sharing experiences together.

If you plan to cook and eat together you can save money on groceries.

You can rely on each other’s strengths to find greater enjoyment.

Shared memories will be made and remembered.

Cons of traveling with friends

Traveling together can be difficult. You may feel comfortable driving longer/slower than your friends. Discuss this before you go.

All the “togetherness” may get to be too much of a good thing, and you may wear on each others’ nerves.

You may disagree on which sights to see and what to skip. If you have separate vehicles, it’s OK to “do your own thing.” But talk about this before the trip begins.

If you spend all your time together you may miss out on making new friendships.

You may not spend as much time with your spouse or significant other. It’s important to talk about your expectations before the trip.

Budgets, health limitations, varied interests, and other things may be different from your traveling friends. Be ready to advocate for yourself and be honest. Also, extend grace to your traveling companions when their ideas differ from yours.

Have you traveled with friends or family? What are some pros and cons you’ve experienced? Please share them with us in the comments below!

