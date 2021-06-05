Do you plan to spend more time RVing this summer than last?

Last year was tough for just about everyone, including RVers. Our favorite pastime – hitting the road with our magical homes on wheels – was put on hold while we sat around half bored to death trying to avoid catching an invisible bug that could do very bad things to us and those we love.

But here we are now with about 42 percent of us fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and more standing in line for their shots every day. Many of us, including the core staff of RVtravel.com, are feeling a new sense of freedom. We’re just hoping that our Canadian friends will get their shots soon so we can open our borders and begin visiting each other’s magnificent countries again. We miss our northern neighbors!

Okay, all that said, what are your plans for this summer? Will you spend more time in your RV than last? We’ll take a wild guess and answer yes. But we’re curious exactly how much more time you’ll spend.

So what’s the plan?

