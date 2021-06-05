Friday, June 4, 2021
Friday, June 4, 2021
Search...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Do you plan to spend more time RVing this summer than last?

By Chuck Woodbury
0
Reader polls

Last year was tough for just about everyone, including RVers. Our favorite pastime – hitting the road with our magical homes on wheels – was put on hold while we sat around half bored to death trying to avoid catching an invisible bug that could do very bad things to us and those we love.

But here we are now with about 42 percent of us fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and more standing in line for their shots every day. Many of us, including the core staff of RVtravel.com, are feeling a new sense of freedom. We’re just hoping that our Canadian friends will get their shots soon so we can open our borders and begin visiting each other’s magnificent countries again. We miss our northern neighbors!

Okay, all that said, what are your plans for this summer? Will you spend more time in your RV than last? We’ll take a wild guess and answer yes. But we’re curious exactly how much more time you’ll spend.

So what’s the plan?

RVs for sale at eBay. Click here.

Previous articleRVelectricity: Pros and cons of the big three brands of EMS surge protectors
Next articlePhone Photography Tip #5: Avoid your digital zoom

Related Articles

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,119FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.