Academically, how good a student were you in high school?

Were you an academic all-star or dud in high school? Did you bring home report cards filled with A’s, to the delight of your parents? Or were you a C or D kinda-guy or gal?

Did you grab one honor after another at graduation or you did stand by and watch others take the glory?

Hey, maybe you were a football star or cheerleader and that was your thing. Who cared about academics? Does it really matter that 10 years later you could recite the Gettysburg Address from memory?

Let’s be honest: We don’t learn a whole in high school anyway except maybe how to find a guy or gal to go steady with (and then break up, truthfully believing the world has ended). The learning begins in college or when we step out into the real world and then sink or swim depending in part on how smart we are. We know of no employer in history who has ever asked a job candidate to recite the Gettysburg Address – except maybe as a tour guide.

Did you notice something at your 20-year reunion? The most popular kids – the ones voted Most Likely To Succeed – were building their careers as crosswalk guards while the geeky, nerdy, academic types were successful doctors, lawyers, software engineers and corporate big shots.

So what about you? How did you fare academically in high school? Please leave a comment.

