RV Retailer, LLC, adds third repair technician training center

At least one major RV dealer is actively taking steps to fill the desperate need for RV technicians in the U.S.

RV Retailer, LLC, (RVR) announced this week that it has opened its third RVR University Training Center at its RV One Superstore in Charlotte, North Carolina. The large RV retailer had already opened two other training centers – one in Salt Lake City and one in Dallas/Fort Worth.

“This third best-in-class RVR University Training Center reflects our commitment to investing in our people, a core value that RV Retailer was founded on in 2018. Investing millions on state-of-the-art training facilities is a major investment to ensure we provide our 2,000-plus associates with the right job skills and top-notch career advancement opportunities,” RVR Chief Executive Officer and President Jon Ferrando stated in a news release.

RV Retailer said it expects to train up to 1,000 “associates” within the next year.

The newest training center has 20 service bays set aside for service training. In addition, there are high-tech classrooms that can train up to 100 students at a time.

The Charlotte training center was provided with a unique fifth-wheel frame by Lippert Components. It will allow tech students to train on both electric and hydraulic leveling and slide-out systems, as well as axles and brakes.

Salt Lake City, Dallas, and Charlotte were chosen to host the three facilities because they already housed some of the largest service facilities in their regions. In addition, they already had much of the necessary equipment and tools required for the training.

The need for more RV repair technicians is undeniable. With millions of families adopting the RV lifestyle in just the past few months, and with the RV Industry Association predicting more than 520,000 new units will be shipped from factories in 2021, RV Retailer is to be applauded on doing what they can to fill the gap.

RV Retailer currently has 55 RV stores in 16 states. You can click here for more information.

