2022 Ford Maverick: The cheapest of cheap pickup trucks

In case anyone hadn’t noticed, pickup trucks have become increasingly more expensive. With extensive option packages, several new pickup trucks cost more than $100,000.

But considering the new Ford Maverick, soon debuting as a 2022 model, many pickup trucks are still reasonably priced.

The Maverick is already upsetting the industry since it will undercut the current cheapest pickup truck, the Toyota Tacoma, by more than $4,000.

2022 Ford Maverick: Cheap by comparison

Of course, payload, towing capacity, model year and many other factors make the list of the current cheapest pickup trucks skewed. But via dollars alone, Ford has put the other manufacturers on notice: The pickup truck battle is on.

As for the Maverick, here’s what the $21,490 starting price will buy:

The least-expensive Maverick XL is two-wheel, front-wheel drive and it’s a hybrid – it’s the only hybrid on the 10-top cheapest pickup truck list, according to MotorTrend.

The new Maverick also has an all-wheel-drive option and a turbocharged, four-cylinder, non-hybrid. and it has a unibody. And the Maverick comes with a crew-cab body style, not a stubby extended-cab or two-door regular cab.

Here, in reverse order, are the top-10 cheapest pickup trucks currently available and the respective entry-level starting prices.

For comparison, the average price of a new pickup truck early in 2021 surpassed $40,000 for the first time.

10. 2021 GMC Sierra 1500, $31,695;

9. 2021 Ford F-150, $30,635;

8. 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, $30,595;

7. 2020 Ram 1500 Classic, $29,895;

6. 2020 Nissan Frontier, $27,885;

5. 2021 GMC Canyon, $26,595;

4. 2021 Chevrolet Colorado, $26,395;

3. 2020 Ford Ranger, $26,250;

2. 2021 Toyota Tacoma, $25,630;

1. 2022 Ford Maverick, $21,490.

