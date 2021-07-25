Saturday, July 24, 2021
Saturday, July 24, 2021
About how many nights in the last year have you spent in a rest area?

By Chuck Woodbury
When you’re not able to find a campground — or you don’t want one to begin with, do you spend a night in your RV in a highway rest area? Most of us have seen RVers obviously “camped out” in such places when passing a rest area after dark.

In many if not most states, a stop for sleep of up to 8 hours is permitted. It’s hard to know if any official is paying attention, but the end result is that if you stay for a little longer, you’ll be fine. Most RVers we have talked with report they never, or almost never, have any security issues. State troopers report, however, that problems do come up. They advise anyone who stays the night to open their doors only for law enforcement officers.

So what about you? About how many nights in the last year have you spent in a rest area?

As always, the poll may take a few moments to show up, so stand by. It’s on its way, we promise.

