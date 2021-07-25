Tiffin recalls some motorhomes for potential fuel hose leak

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Allegro Bus and Phaeton motorhomes, equipped with certain Cummins L9 diesel engines. A fuel leak may occur from the fuel hose between the fuel pump and remote filter head.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the fuel hoses, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 6, 2021. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-117.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

