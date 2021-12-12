Once-popular Seattle/Tacoma KOA closes, to become a giant warehouse

Things just got a bit more difficult for RVers wanting to stay as close as possible to Seattle. The Seattle/Tacoma KOA Journey has been sold to a developer and will no longer operate as a campground. Good luck finding another “official” campsite in the Seattle urban area. Whatever is there is booked, mostly with seasonal or full-time RVers.

The park had been owned by Recreational Adventures Company, which owns 14 KOA campgrounds throughout the U.S. The new owners are Lift Partners of San Francisco, who purchased the park for $10.3 million. The new owners intend to build a large 100,000-square-foot warehouse on the 8-acre site.

The 189-site KOA location in Kent, Washington, had opened as a campground in 1978. Recreational Adventures Company purchased the park in 1995 for just under $2 million.

While a few long-term campers remain at the park (some in RVs that may need a tow to even move), it isn’t accepting any new guests. The site is almost directly across the street from a massive 800,000-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center.

RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury visited the park several years ago. “I never saw a KOA as neglected as the present-day Seattle location,” he wrote. Read his report.

