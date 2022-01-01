What is your 2022 New Year’s resolution?

It’s the first day of a whole new year! Are you ready to tackle whatever 2022 throws at you? We sure are!

Making a New Year’s resolution is a great way to start the year. Gym memberships skyrocket in January, vegetables sell out faster, and bookstores make a good profit. People are holding themselves to more exercise, more veggies, and more reading.

What is your New Year’s resolution (or resolutions)? You can select up to two answers in the poll below. If you select “other,” please leave a comment and tell us what it is, if you’re comfortable sharing, of course. Thanks!