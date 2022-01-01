RV gadget review: A quality water hose worth the price

Buy the best and cry only once. The first time I heard this statement I was quite taken aback by the absolute value that it held. In other words, if you get good stuff you’re likely not to be frustrated in using it over time and it won’t end up in the landfill in short order.

That applies to every human-made product, in my opinion. And today I feel that also applies to RV water hoses.

Like most RVers, when I bought my new travel trailer back in 2016, the dealership had an RV supply store where I spent many hundreds of dollars on all sorts of necessities. Among those were stinky slinkies, a blue water filter, an RV wash kit and two fresh water hoses.

Those white fresh water hoses lasted until recently when the fittings on the ends started to leak. I felt bad with leaky fittings wasting water. So I looked around and bought a zero–G® drinking water hose at some RV show somewhere.

ASL water hose 1 of 6

The zero-G water hose has the benefit of remaining pliable and relatively compact when stored. But after just a few uses, it sprung leaks at both ends of the hose right where the hose joined the fitting. Grrr.

Water hose from Airstream Life Store

Recently, I was talking to Rich Luhr about this. Rich publishes Airstream Life Magazine and also has the Airstream Life Store. He claimed that the water hose in the Airstream Life Store is the best you can buy. Period.

This isn’t something he just sells. It’s something he specifically has made for the Airstream Life Store.

These water hoses are a coiled design and come in 25- and 50-foot lengths and in white or blue. When ready for travel, there is a carrying bag available, as well. I bought two 25-foot hoses, both of which fit into the carrying bag along with our pressure regulator and short adaptor hose to go between the Clear 2O water filter and the camper.

According to the specifications, the hoses are rated for a burst pressure of 375 PSI. The fittings on each end are brass and are plated with trivalent chrome. They just feel like a quality part.

Easy to pack the hose up

The best thing is, winter or summer, when it’s time to pack up, the hose just zings back into its original coiled shape and fits easily back into the bag.

These hoses are made in the USA and are guaranteed for five years. Not bad.

As mentioned, we use the hose, a pressure regulator and then our water filtration system. I’ve remained happy with the pressure regulator, again not the cheapest one on Amazon, and the water filter.

I’m always thrilled when I can find a product I like that serves me well. While I love a good deal as much as the next guy, sometimes a good deal is getting something that isn’t going to generate cursing every time I use it. After all, who wants to get hosed when buying RV gadgets?

You can order one or learn more here.

