Saturday, March 12, 2022

How would $7 a gallon gas prices affect your summer travels?

By Chuck Woodbury
Reader pollsTwo weeks ago we asked you the following question: Will high fuel prices affect your RV travels this summer? You can see the results here (but maybe wait until you vote now and see the results). But that was two weeks ago. Much has changed since then—primarily because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that have been imposed since. We wonder if your plans have changed.

Prices have soared in the just the past two weeks to $7 a gallon in some places, even higher. In RVtravel.com’s hometown of Seattle, gas prices are now routinely topping $5, and diesel prices have reached $6 a gallon.

It seems reasonable to assume that the entire country will see higher prices ahead. Already, in very remote areas, prices have zoomed right on past $7. In Death Valley National Park, at Furnace Creek, a gallon of unleaded gas will now cost you a gas-gulping $8.75 a gallon!

So let’s ask the same question again that we asked two weeks ago, but this time let’s include an actual price—$7 a gallon! What if the price of gas where you travel hits that mark or goes higher? How will it affect your summer travels?

