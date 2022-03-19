Do you find National Parks to be busier than they ever were before?

We’ve seen the numbers. We know America’s beautiful National Parks are being swarmed with tourists. For the past two years, we, as a country, have been pretty country-bound. With COVID travel restrictions, there hasn’t been much room to plan trips to Europe or other parts of the world. That’s slowly changing, but what’s not changing are the crowds in our National Parks.

Have you been to a National Park recently? If so, do you think they’re busier than they ever were before? Did you notice a dramatic difference in crowds?

After you vote in today’s poll please leave a comment and explain your answer. We’re curious to hear what you have to say, and what your experience was like. We know the time of year and time of day play a big part in crowds too.