This is what we were talking about last week with “obnoxious outdoor screens.” Yikes!

Last week, Nanci Dixon wrote about obnoxious outdoor movie projectors and big screens coming to a campground near you (before you continue on here, read that story). Some of these setups are being sold online for as low as $89. The photo she used in her story even showed users at their campsite sitting around a campfire, projecting a movie onto a screen on their van. Yikes!

Commenters on her story had quite a few not-so-great things to say.

Reader experiences with outdoor screens at campgrounds:

Marion wrote, “We suffered through this at a seaside California campground. The show was so violent it was sickening! It was so close to us we had to go inside to avoid seeing it but it was so loud we couldn’t block out the horrific screams! I couldn’t believe that it was allowed to be shown outdoors. Fortunately, we only stayed one night.”

Chris says, “I can’t really figure this one out. The answer might be unpopular with some but easy. Campgrounds should make it a rule: ‘no projectors/movie screens.’ Plenty of RV resort-type places offer movie nights. If that’s what you’re into I think you should go there. I would think those of us who favor the state parks, etc., want quiet more so wouldn’t set up something like this anyway.”

Suru wrote, “A few years ago we stopped for the night at a private RV park to break up the drive. There were a lot of full-time residents. Apparently, it was a resident’s birthday. To celebrate, the camper across from us set up an outdoor screen around 7:00 PM and invited lots of people to watch the movie. I was okay with that; however, the movie was definitely an R-rated movie with lots of language and nudity. They had the volume up so high that you could hear it throughout the campground. Anyone walking by had a 4×6 foot scene of naked people doing ‘the deed.’ The next morning I mentioned this to the park owner as we were leaving about how offensive the movie was. I said there were kids in the campground and asked how could she allow that. She said it was so-and-so’s birthday and although she knew the movie was really bad, that’s the movie he wanted to watch. How could she say ‘No’ on his birthday? Well, I will forever say ‘No’ to that campground from now on.”

Reader sends “proof”

Anyway, all this being said, we received the following image from reader Ron Taylor. Ron wrote, “A blow-up movie outdoor screen with a sound system. One camper had a full-grown pig.” A pig watching a movie, huh? If we saw that we’d think it were a pig-ment of our imagination!

Can you believe that? Not only would a movie on this outdoor screen keep everyone in the campground up at night, but the campground next door, and next door to that one too! Jeesh!

