RV Review: 2022 Cruiser RV MPG 2100RB

Today we’re looking at the Cruiser RV MPG 2100RB, another very similar floor plan to the model my wife and I are homing in on as our next RV. This review was a bit challenging for me just due to my own experience with Cruiser RV.

When I was working at the dealership selling RVs and managing warranty claims, we signed up with Cruiser RV to sell these MPG models. This was right at the time when Thor bought Cruiser, and their warranty claims process was going through a transition, supposedly.

Unfortunately, the models we got all required several claims before we could sell them. The process was, in polite terms, miserable. In fact, I got so frustrated at one point I bounced my computer mouse off my desk, sending it across the room.

To be fair, that was several years ago and, perhaps, the transition has resulted in better products and, potentially, a far better warranty claims process. I can only hope so. But it left a bad taste in my mouth for this brand, so I wasn’t sure if I should share this. Clearly I have, because I always want to be up front and totally honest with you. And, again, it’s entirely possible that they’ve really stepped things up, as transitions are always difficult.

MPG 2100RB 1 of 6

Highlights

What I can write about the latest iteration of this floor plan is that I absolutely see them making some changes to the offering, including some very creative ones.

For example, this model is one of two that I can think of with this floor plan that has a king-sized bed. But MPG has done something very unusual in that the bed slides side-to-side to make the most of the space. So you could slide it all the way to the left or to the right or somewhere in between.

The space inside the cabin but under the bed is, essentially, open space that you access from either side. That makes the sliding bed make more sense.

Further, there’s a heat vent right in the middle of this which essentially heats the bottom of the bed, particularly your feet. This would feel pretty darned good on colder nights.

Thumbs up for the vents in the Cruiser RV MPG 2100RB

That’s the only vent in the floor of the trailer. The rest are in the cabinet. So, I give this a thumbs up in that department. You’re not dropping dust and Skittles into the furnace vents all year and then getting “that smell” when you first kick the furnace on during that first cold camping trip.

In order to properly facilitate the side-stepping bed design, MPG has built little boxes at the bottom of the hanging storage on either side of the bed, enabling the bed to slide all the way over to the wall. There are both USB and household plugs under each closet, as well.

One of the challenges of this floor plan when you don’t have a proper dining place is where to eat. MPG has addressed this with a breakfast bar at the end of the kitchen counter along with two bar-height stools. This is a smart use of that space. Also, the “L”-shaped kitchen counter is pretty large, so there’s a good amount of prep space.

MPG has also made the slide room larger than in most by incorporating the 12-volt refrigerator into the slide. So the interior of this trailer does feel much larger than some of the offerings with this same floor plan.

Tall vaulted ceiling

That’s made even better by a taller ceiling height. It is 6’11” in the center of the vaulted ceiling. This and the king-sized beds are the primary reasons we brought this brand on, as we had a lot of taller customers and this was well-suited to them.

The only seating option I saw was a jackknife sofa. But one of the nifty things is that MPG incorporates an open box next to the sofa that has power outlets in it. You could easily drop books or tablets in here and keep them powered. Well, keep the tablets powered, somehow the battery in books never seems to need recharging.

Another unique aspect of this trailer is in the front pass-through storage—which is pretty sizable. There’s a sub-floor storage bin here with a metal lid and a magnetic catch to keep that open. Arguably, this is a good place for tools or other things you might not need as frequently. But, obviously, if you have things stored on top of the door you’re going to have to move those before you access this space.

Still, it’s kinda cool.

Observations

There are a couple of things here that I’m not sure of the value of and they’re two signature features: that sliding bed and the under-floor storage. I’m not sure what the real world value of that sliding bed is and, as mentioned, you’re going to have to move stuff off the floor of the pass-through storage to get to that storage locker.

Otherwise, this trailer features a plastic toilet—which is never my favorite. And I almost don’t need to mention the small oven—it’s so unfortunately common in the RV industry.

Boondocking and travel access

When I first saw this model and the “L”-shaped kitchen, I was convinced that there was no way this was going to be travel accessible—but I was wrong. Actually, MPG has done a really good job of making the entire trailer fully accessible in travel mode. This is a huge plus to me.

As for power, there really isn’t much provision for solar. However, it’s easy enough to add a solar suitcase. Go Power! makes a really nice one, for example, that’s very portable.

Water storage is about average, at 44 gallons for fresh and 30 each for gray and black. However, if you do a lot of boondocking, there’s nothing such as a ShowerMiser or anything like that.

In summary

I like the look and floor plan of this trailer, and the higher ceiling and larger bed are both positive features. There’s also a good amount of storage in the pass-through compartment up front. The company uses Azdel in the construction of this. In fact, there are a number of positive features in the build of this trailer.

One of the things MPG is doing is not including a TV with the model—and I like this. If you’re choosy about this sort of thing, you can put a fancy model in with the features you like.

Buyer beware

If this model does appeal to you, I would ask whoever it is at the dealership that deals with the warranty claims how the brand has been in terms of servicing the dealership. There’s every possibility that they’ve overcome the hurdles of a transition and absolutely nailed it. Or not.

This also speaks to my recommendation to find your dealership first. The service you get from a small, locally owned dealership can make all the difference in your overall RVing experience.

Otherwise, this is a nice interpretation of this floor plan that addresses some of the challenges, including lack of proper dining space—for those who care.

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1049