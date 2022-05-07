You’ll never guess what’s inside this rifle case!

Our grandson recently snagged a great buy at a local garage sale. He bought a rifle case. Now, you should know that he doesn’t own a firearm. He’s only 11 years old. But he does have several Nerf guns. And he’s thrilled to have found the perfect case for them.

A rifle case camping hack

I’m already planning to borrow our grandson’s gun case. Why? Because I’m tired of trying to keep all of our BBQ items in order in our RV’s basement. That gun case will come in handy, for sure. I’m thinking that I can store all of our s’more sticks in there. And the hot dog sticks. Also, the long-handled pie irons. These camping necessities are a hassle to pack. They’re too long for any drawer and do not stay in place if I pack them in the RV basement. So … I have big plans for that gun case.

Not so fast

I think I can talk my grandson out of his case, but my husband? That’ll be a harder job. You see, he’s also coveting that gun-totin’ case. But he’s not thinking about s’mores. Or guns. He’s thinking about all of his fishing poles. I’m sure he’s already figured out which of his rods will fit best. I can practically hear his thoughts as if he’s talking right out loud. He’s planning the strategy he thinks has the best chance of claiming the gun case for himself!

But wait! There’s more to the rifle case…

My granddaughter also has a personal plan for the rifle case. It’s the perfect size for the family’s kites. Those long, fragile, birchwood spines will be well-cushioned inside the gun case, no matter how long or rough our RV route.

An imaginative group

I’m not sure who will win the “rifle case war” but it got me thinking. We RVers are nothing if not creative. Just look at all the uses we found for a case that certainly wasn’t intended for any of them!

Want your own rifle case? You can try finding one at a garage sale, like my grandson did, or, of course, there’s always Amazon.

How about you? Have you successfully used a container in a unique and creative way? Share your ideas in the comments below.

