Saturday, June 25, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

As of right now, how far in advance have you reserved a campsite?

By RV Travel
0

With campground crowding and an increase in campers in general, we all know how hard it can be to reserve a last-minute campsite… even a site at all! Some of you are still just winging it when it comes to where you’ll be staying each night, but others of you have every night of your trips planned out for six months, some of you even a year.

As of this very moment, how far in advance have you reserved a campsite? Is it just tomorrow night? Four months from now? Six months? A year? A year-and-a-half? After you vote, please leave a comment and explain your answer. Thanks!

Previous articleRV ‘Gremlins’, Part 2: The mysteries of 12-volt wiring
Next articleIntroducing our new photo contest with a $50 weekly prize

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.