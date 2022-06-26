How likely would it be for you to stay in a campground that involves a 3-mile drive on a dirt road?

Do you like camping off the beaten path? Or do you prefer more civilized places to stay with your RV, perhaps near a small town? That’s our question today. Specifically, how inclined would you be to drive 3 miles on a dirt road to get to where you will camp? Is that par for the course, or is it something you are not inclined to do?

Let’s assume that the dirt road is in okay condition, not one that requires a four-wheel drive or other off-road vehicle to negotiate easily—so most RVs wouldn’t have a big problem.

Remember, the poll may take a moment to load if you have a slow internet connection. But it will be along, we promise!

We hope you are having a wonderful day!