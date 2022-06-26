Sunday, June 26, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

How likely would it be for you to stay in a campground that involves a 3-mile drive on a dirt road?

By RV Travel
0

Do you like camping off the beaten path? Or do you prefer more civilized places to stay with your RV, perhaps near a small town? That’s our question today. Specifically, how inclined would you be to drive 3 miles on a dirt road to get to where you will camp? Is that par for the course, or is it something you are not inclined to do?

Let’s assume that the dirt road is in okay condition, not one that requires a four-wheel drive or other off-road vehicle to negotiate easily—so most RVs wouldn’t have a big problem.

Remember, the poll may take a moment to load if you have a slow internet connection. But it will be along, we promise!

We hope you are having a wonderful day!

Previous articleNew campground company adds 10 locations in first year of operation

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.