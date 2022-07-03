How many times have you ‘boondocked’ on public lands for a week or more outside a designated campground?

How many times have you “boondocked” on public lands for more than a week outside a designated campground? That’s today’s question.

So, to be clear, what we’re asking is about if you have stayed in your RV outside of a designated campground, like what you find in a National Forest, for example, for a week or more.

We’re not talking about staying in a Walmart parking lot or a place like that, but about driving off the beaten path to find a place you like in “the boonies” to call your own for awhile, living without utility hookups — stretching your supply of water, using minimal electricity, and minimizing your wastewater.

So what’s your experience? Inquiring minds would like to know.