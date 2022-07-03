Sunday, July 3, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

How many times have you ‘boondocked’ on public lands for a week or more outside a designated campground?

By RV Travel
0

How many times have you “boondocked” on public lands for more than a week outside a designated campground? That’s today’s question.

So, to be clear, what we’re asking is about if you have stayed in your RV outside of a designated campground, like what you find in a National Forest, for example, for a week or more.

We’re not talking about staying in a Walmart parking lot or a place like that, but about driving off the beaten path to find a place you like in “the boonies” to call your own for awhile, living without utility hookups — stretching your supply of water, using minimal electricity, and minimizing your wastewater.

So what’s your experience? Inquiring minds would like to know.

Previous articleCampground Crowding: ‘We camp during the week, stay in motels on the weekends’
Next article‘Camping’ is new code word in national debate over abortion

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.