Campground Crowding: ‘We camp during the week, stay in motels on the weekends’

Need to be computer savvy

Karen S. writes about being computer savvy and needing an easier way to cancel. She writes, “Yes, campsites are hard to get into. You have to plan, be organized and be computer savvy. My biggest complaint right now is that rec.gov. does not make it easy and simple to cancel. Couple that with the amount charged for canceling and it is easy to see why people just don’t cancel. Every public campground I have been in recently, including three months on the road last winter, has had many sites that didn’t get used because of no-shows. I have been in that category a time or two because I was simply unable to reach the entity I needed to make the cancellation. There should be a way to make a simple text or phone message to cancel or tell them you are going to be late and will show up. It is very frustrating.”

Stays at a motel on the weekend due to campground crowding

Kayellen C. has found a way to “camp” even on the weekends. She explains, “Most Florida State Park campgrounds are booked, no matter when you start searching. We usually can find something Monday thru Thursday, then have to stay at a motel some of the weekend days. If it continues, we’ll sell the camper trailer.”

“Humongous motorhomes with northern plates”

Mike B. finds that if he can snag a site, the campground is full of humongous motorhomes. “I agree that there is disappointment in the booking sites like Recreation.gov and ReserveAmerica. We have experienced the same frustration. Neither site is user-friendly. It would be better if there were a filter limiting the number that a user could lock up and assess a monetary penalty or denial of service for repeat abusers. As a Florida taxpayer, I help fund our state parks and can rarely get a reservation in a popular park, even if I start trying the day that reservations open. When we are lucky enough to snag a site there is a high percentage of open sites in a fully booked park. Most occupied sites are taken by humongous motorhomes with northern plates.”

Forced to cancel reservation and charged!

Don N. was forced to cancel his reservation by Rec.gov and lost the reservation fee and a cancellation fee. He says, “Reserved a USFS campsite four weeks ahead of time at recreation.gov. Campground manager emailed us three weeks later and told us the entire campground seasonal opening was delayed and if we wanted to get refund of any of the $80-plus we already had paid, our only recourse of action was to go back to recreation.gov and cancel, which cost another $10 even though the cancellation was forced on us. So we’re out $18 ($10 cancellation fee plus $8 reservation fee) for a promised spot in a federal campsite that wasn’t yet open for the season. Had to be lots more folks in the same situation, because when we reserved, recreation.gov was showing the campground already 3/4 booked during the month before our planned arrival date.”

No luck in Savannah

Pamela B. describes what it’s like in Savannah right now. She says, “One campground manager told me that Savannah, GA, is ‘GREATLY UNDER-SERVED for RV campers.’ We had a reservation but needed to extend one day due to a 3-month-old great-grandson in the hospital. No luck and everywhere I called had NOTHING. We stayed in a truck stop. Not terrible. P.S. Walmart doesn’t allow RVs to park.”

Rest stops and large gas stations work!

In other news… Pat K. doesn’t make reservations and always finds a place to stay. “I don’t make reservations very often unless it’s a family-planned weekend or week. Reservations mean having to be in a certain place by a certain date. That takes away from fun, spontaneous route changes. Plus, you may find a place you like and want to stay in an area longer than you planned or perhaps dislike and want to keep moving on. I have made four round trips from the West Coast to the East Coast and back and I have no problem staying overnight at rest stops and large gas stations.”

Half hour before stopping they look for campgrounds!

Pam W. seems to have good luck with a technique that to some may seem risky! She writes, “Sometimes we can’t call ahead as we don’t know how long we may be on the road…especially the first night. One-half hour before we want to stop we pull into a grocery store lot and Google parks near us. We look at mom-and-pop kind of places. They may not be fancy (like they don’t offer TV or a pool), but it’s for one night. If most of the reviews are positive we go there. And while at the store pick up things like books or games. No TV… no problem. We relax before hitting the road again.”

Now, some questions for you:

• Are you finding more and more campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

• If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

• Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

