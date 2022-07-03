‘Camping’ is new code word in national debate over abortion

By Mike Gast

RVers and all camping enthusiasts may think their favorite pastime is far removed from the country’s heated debate over abortion access, but that isn’t necessarily so.

Online social media posts offering to take people “camping” have suddenly become coded language for those supposedly offering aid to pregnant women seeking abortions who may live in states that ban the procedure. The posts include offers of transportation or out-of-state housing.

You might wonder how in the world a seemingly innocuous word like camping now finds itself being bandied about the internet by those in the forefront of the contentious abortion debate. It seems using a “code word” like camping instead of the word abortion is an effort to avoid algorithmic censorship on social media, and even potential detection by law enforcement agencies.

It all sounds so silly until you consider the potential fallout from abortion rights advocates using “camping” as a code word to avoid detection.

Abortion advocates warn that online offers of help from strangers just isn’t as helpful as connecting those in need with local abortion rights organizations in specific states. Advocates said this sort of advocacy is no place for those without the proper training and information and may deter some women from support networks that already exist.

In essence, posting your desire to take someone “camping” is a way of making a statement on the issue even if you don’t intend to follow through. It could be all for show.

Another much-less-serious effect of the code word confusion is that online advertisers who pay big bucks for keyword search words like “camping” could find themselves popping up in all of the wrong places.

Camping goes viral

It looks like the social media platform TikTok was Ground Zero for starting this latest trend. TikTok fans started using camping as a code word shortly after a draft opinion of the Supreme Court decision was leaked in May.

When the final Court decision was announced June 24, social media channels exploded with folks reflexively taking action any way they could, including offers to transport people out of certain states under the guise of “camping” trips.

Some Twitter users chimed in with their own camping offers, like this user who offered trips to “camping friendly” states.

One TikToker even posted “Camping in Maryland is still possible… always be open to campers, with as much time as you need to recover from your hike.”

Camping isn’t the only word in play in the abortion debate. Opponents of abortion bans have also used the terms “learn to knit” and “wine tasting” as code words.

Why are we telling you this?

We at RVTravel.com certainly didn’t intend to ruin your Sunday morning by inserting such contentious national news right in there with info about sewer hoses, potluck casseroles, and crowded RV parks. But it’s important that you know that your next Google search for “camping” might return some links you didn’t bargain for.

Since the cat is out of the bag on the use of camping as a code word, it’s likely the trend will die out quickly. A secret code isn’t very secret if everyone knows about it.

Telling you about the trend of using the code word “camping” in this way also shouldn’t be construed as this website taking any side in this wrenching national issue. This isn’t the place to voice such opinions, whether you’re pro-choice or anti-abortion. So don’t waste your time trying to post such opinions in the comments section.

We just wanted you to know why you may see the word “camping” used in very strange ways going forward, at least for a while.

