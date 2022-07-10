Do you run your RV refrigerator on propane when the RV is moving?

We’ve asked this question before but it’s been awhile, maybe a few years. It always promotes a lot of discussion. Some RVers report they run their refrigerators on propane while rolling down the highway and “have for years with no problems.” Others say, no way, they will not take the risk.

What risk? Well, use your imagination — you have a combustible gas flowing through a line beneath your RV’s floor and what if you crashed, or you blew a tire and it caused a spark, which ignited the ruptured LP line leading to the fridge? Both situations happen and have caused fires.

What do you think? Please leave a comment. Be nice.