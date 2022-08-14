Did you fall in love at first sight with your spouse/partner?

Last week, we asked readers how old they were when they first met their current spouse or partner. A full third of them were in their 20s, and another third in their 30s. The remaining third was older: about 4 percent of them were in their 60s, 70s or even 80s.

But how did these people fall in love? That’s what we want to know. Was it like in the movies, where one of them took one look at the other and thought, “That’s the person I want to live with the rest of my life”?

Or did it take a while for love to blossom?

We probably should have saved this question for Valentine’s Day, but we just couldn’t wait. We want to know! Please leave a comment. Tell us how you met your partner: We may want to follow up on this poll. We know some of you have wonderful stories to tell. So, go ahead, answer the poll, then put on your writer’s cap and tell us more.