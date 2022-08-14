RV Review: Bowlus Volterra—$310K. Charge your EV, too

Today’s RV review is of the Bowlus® Volterra™, that company’s newer and slightly larger, very high-end trailer that’s a bit of a tribute to the inspiration of the RVs built by Hawley Bowlus a century ago. There’s a lot to take in on this $310,000 trailer. But first, something that really annoys me—unsubstantiated claims.

The RV industry in general throws around a lot of claims. Words like “innovative” or “first ever” or all sorts of platitudes that can be easily disproven. And there’s one I see here: “first ever all-electric trailer.”

Apparently Bowlus RV folks haven’t been reading RV Travel or my reviews, because we all looked at the Palomino Revolve EV1 travel trailer more than a year ago and, guess what? It was an all-electric travel trailer. In fact, while the Bowlus does have provisions for propane heating, the Palomino did not. It is all electric, all the time. Period. End of story.

That doesn’t discount the fact that the Bowlus has some very impressive features or that it’s really a piece you either want or don’t. In some ways the Bowlus is like a Sub-Zero refrigerator or Rolex watch. It’s a combination of art form and very well-crafted parts and components. There absolutely are individuals who will appreciate that.

Off grid and solar

Since battery and solar are the features the Bowlus Volterra hangs its hat on, let’s look at that first. The Volterra has two flexible solar panels on the roof which work to charge 17kWh of lithium batteries. That is a lot.

For example, the company claims that their air conditioner can run for 16 hours on battery power alone with an ambient (outside) temperature of 100° F. They claim that it can run for twice that length of time when the ambient temperature is 85° F.

There is also a 3,000-watt inverter installed. That means you can run the induction cooktop, or really any of the items in this trailer, from battery power alone.

Four times the battery power of my trailer

I had described the Power Package system in my own trailer. This is almost four times as much battery power as what I have in my trailer, and our system is already impressive to me. To put that into perspective, as electricity expert Mike Sokol said, that’s the equivalent of 14 100 amp-hour lithium batteries.

Another interesting thing about the battery system in the Volterra is that the company claims that there’s enough power reserves aboard to provide an emergency charge to an EV and deliver a range of about 65 miles.

Bowlus Volterra 1 of 12

Details in the Bowlus Volterra

Aside from an insane solar package, there’s a lot to like about the Bowlus Volterra. Like those Rolex watches and Sub-Zero reefers, the details and parts on this are on a different level than what most of us are used to.

Instead of decals making the wood look nice, the wood is just wood. Nice wood. There are these “silent gravity” ceiling vents that seem almost marine to me. Even things like the tank monitors are better. They use “probeless” tank monitors, which are likely the SeeLeveL™ monitors.

Imagine your tank monitors working after the first use? Crazy, right? That alone may be worth the price of admission.

Cargo management tracks



Another interesting bit in the interior of the Volterra are cargo management tracks in the door frames. If you want to bring things like eBikes or kayaks this makes a lot of sense—you can actually tie them down.

Often these aluminum cargo tracks can really stand out in a trailer but this one has so many aluminum and stainless steel features that the cargo tracks aren’t really something you might even notice.

There are teak pieces, very high quality upholstery and just an attention to detail with high-end materials throughout. Further, this trailer absolutely stands out from anything else, including an Airstream. Yeah, yeah. They’re both riveted aluminum, but the shape of this is almost cigar-like with both ends almost coming to a point.

Boondocking and travel access

Boondocking is sort of the whole point here, with the monster quantity of battery power aboard. There are no slides in this trailer so you can get to anything at any time.

The Bowlus Volterra does have significantly more fresh water capacity than other Bowlus models, with 50 gallons of fresh water aboard. There is 31 gallons of gray water storage, as well. I’ve found I can go about three days with daily showers on a tank of this size.

Final thoughts

You can absolutely tell time with an Apple Watch or even an old Timex from the thrift store, quite frankly. But there is still enough of a market for a Rolex that the company remains in business. Part of that absolutely is to have a Rolex on your arm and show others.

I am absolutely not the customer for a Rolex. My parents’ Depression-era upbringing and thriftiness carried over to me.

But I can appreciate when things are built better and even differently. There are a few things about the Bowlus Volterra that I have been blathering on about, including aerodynamics. While no RV is all that good aerodynamically, this one certainly is better than most. Far better.

Part of that is the fact that the air conditioner isn’t sticking up out of the roof, nor is much of anything else. That absolutely helps.

Impressive features in the Bowlus Volterra

The materials, build quality and finish on the Volterras are pretty impressive, and I have seen one in a campground. This one is slightly larger and has much more tank capacity, which is a plus. I also like the flexible interior design, as well as the details.

But, it’s also a $310,000 trailer with a wet bath. That alone will be a deal breaker for some.

The company has shown that they’re willing to go out on a limb to create something different. They then one-upped themselves, and so many other RV manufacturers, with a monster battery system. But there isn’t a tremendous amount of solar on the roof, so your time off-grid is potentially going to be affected by that.

The thing about this is that it may portend what we see in the mainstream at some point.

Remember, there was a time when aerodynamic cars were a novelty and things like fuel injection, power windows and disk brakes were only on the most luxurious of vehicles.

Try to find any mainstream auto without those features today.

Battery systems that we think of as advanced and shapes that are aerodynamic are a novelty today, but I don’t think that’ll be the case even five years from now. As demand for more efficient tow vehicles and even electric tow vehicles loom on the horizon, a trailer like the Bowlus Volterra makes a lot of sense.

Plus, let’s face it. It is kinda cool.

*****

More from Tony

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson—me!

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. He also works closely with a number of RV manufacturers to get an inside look at how things are done and is a brand ambassador for Rockwood Mini Lite with his wife, Peggy.

You can also check out his RV podcast with his wife, Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1065b