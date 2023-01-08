Are you as active in public now as before the Pandemic?

Are you out and about in public again more often than during the Pandemic? Many of us stayed very close to home during the worst of those times, when the threat of getting COVID-19 and even dying from it was on most of our minds.

These days, when we’re out in public, if we pay attention, it appears that most people are not wearing masks anymore, certainly far fewer than even a year ago. Airlines are busy again, and vacationers are taking cruises and flying off to foreign lands far more often. People are even shaking hands and hugging more often.

What about you? Are you back out in public to the extent you were before the Pandemic struck? Or are you still sticking close to home, not quite ready to resume your life as it was before?

