Sunday, March 12, 2023

Reader Polls

Do you envision yourself using a Love’s campground in the future?

By RV Travel
Love's
One of the more common, smaller RV sites at a Love's Travel Stop.

In today’s issue of the RV Travel Newsletter, Publisher Chuck Woodbury discusses a new development in the camping industry. Love’s Travel Stops has opened 29 limited term “campgrounds” across its network of 600 travel centers. It plans 30 more by the end of the year.

Most are no-frills hookup sites on pavement, designed for short stays, as Chuck explains in his article. Russ and Tiña De Maris wrote on Saturday in more detail about the nuts and bolts of the new RV facilities.

If you have read either Chuck or the De Maris’ articles (hopefully both), would you please let us know if these accommodations will be useful to you? Specifically, do you envision yourself staying in one or more of them in the future?

Please do not respond if you have not read the articles. We welcome your comments.

And remember, the poll may take a few moments to load. Somedays it can be a real slow poke.

