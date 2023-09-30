‘Tis the season! Well, for fall colors, at least. Fall colors are just starting to show their beauty and in just a couple of weeks they’ll be at their peak. (Wait… It’s October already?!)

Do you plan a special drive to view fall colors? If so, do you usually plan a special drive every year or just this year or some years? If you have a favorite fall-color drive, would you share it with us in the comments? We won’t tell, we promise!

Oh, and before you go, make sure you read Gail Marsh’s story about lesser-known leaf-peeping places you shouldn’t miss on your RV travels.