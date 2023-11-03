Friday, November 3, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Have you ever met anyone RVing who remained a friend for years?

By RV Travel
0
A group of friends sits at a picnic table near a campfire at a campground
Image illustration

Most longtime RVers have made friends on their journeys. They meet some when wintering in the same snowbird park year after year. Others befriend strangers they meet just once in an RV park or campground who they hit it off so well with that they know there and then they don’t want to lose touch with them.

Especially outgoing RVers can end up with friends from one corner of the country to another, even those in far-off lands. For many, visits with such people can become wonderful stops on their RV journeys.

What about you? Have you ever made a really good friend (or couple) while RVing? Or maybe you have many such friends. Please answer the poll below and be sure to tell us about your encounter and the friendship that ensued.

Previous article
The history, popularity, and decline of vehicle hood ornaments
Next article
Your RV’s rubber roof thinner than a dime; damage could cost you $10,000 to fix

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE