Have you ever met anyone RVing who remained a friend for years?

Most longtime RVers have made friends on their journeys. They meet some when wintering in the same snowbird park year after year. Others befriend strangers they meet just once in an RV park or campground who they hit it off so well with that they know there and then they don’t want to lose touch with them.

Especially outgoing RVers can end up with friends from one corner of the country to another, even those in far-off lands. For many, visits with such people can become wonderful stops on their RV journeys.

What about you? Have you ever made a really good friend (or couple) while RVing? Or maybe you have many such friends. Please answer the poll below and be sure to tell us about your encounter and the friendship that ensued.