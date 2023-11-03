The history, popularity, and decline of vehicle hood ornaments

There are two jobs that I used to covet. I really wanted to be the one hired to name the paint colors for vehicles, and I also dreamed of designing vehicle hood ornaments. Now I suppose it’s too late. AI (artificial intelligence) has probably taken over naming the various paint colors and most vehicle manufacturers no longer feature hood ornaments on their cars and trucks. So much for dreams. Yet I wonder whatever happened to these ornaments?

I asked our three grandchildren if they knew what a hood ornament was and their replies were, “Huh?” and, “Like Red Riding Hood’s hood?” and finally a sincere suggestion, “You can ask Google, Grandma.” Oh, how times have changed!

I decided to do a little digging into the history of hood ornaments and why we don’t see them as often today. Here’s what I discovered.

Early history of hood ornaments

The origins of hood ornaments can be traced back to the late 19th century, a time when automobiles were just beginning to make their mark on the world. Back then, vehicle radiator caps were located on the outside of a car’s hood. Some radiator caps featured a temperature gauge on the back side, so the driver could see if the engine was running hot.

Back then, cars were more than mere transportation. They were a symbol of wealth and prestige. Automobile manufacturers, eager to set themselves apart, started adding decorative elements to their vehicles, and the radiator cap/hood ornament was born.



One of the earliest was the “Flying Lady,” also known as the “Spirit of Ecstasy,” which adorned Rolls-Royce’s cars in 1911. This graceful sculpture, designed by Charles Sykes, depicted a woman with outstretched wings. It captured the spirit of adventure and freedom that driving represented at the time.

1920s and 1930s

The 1920s and 1930s saw the golden era of hood ornaments. Car manufacturers competed with each other to create the most elaborate and beautiful designs. Brands like Packard, Cadillac, and Pierce-Arrow became known for their exquisite ornaments, often crafted from materials like chrome, brass, or even crystal.

One of the most iconic hood ornaments of this era was the “Goddess of Speed” by Pontiac, which symbolized the allure of fast and powerful automobiles. This photo shows Pontiac’s iconic hood ornament adorned with red Lucite. (Doesn’t it also remind you of the decorative carvings found on a ship’s bow?)

Popularity continues

As time went on, hood ornaments became more than just decorative elements; they became cultural symbols. They represented a blend of artistry, innovation, and aspiration. Many people began to collect hood ornaments and turned them into cherished heirlooms or works of art.

In addition to their aesthetic appeal, hood ornaments also served practical functions. They often indicated the manufacturer’s logo or symbol and sometimes had functional features as well. For example, when the 1949 Buick hood ornament was twisted, it released the hood latch.

The decline of hood ornaments

Several factors led to the decline of hood ornaments. First, safety regulations began to emerge in the mid-20th century. This led to the removal of protruding ornaments to reduce injury risks to pedestrians in the event of an accident. Aerodynamic design also played a role, as sleeker, more streamlined cars became the norm, leaving less room for decorative elements.

In addition, advancements in branding and marketing shifted the focus away from hood ornaments as manufacturers found more effective ways to establish brand identity (logos, advertisements, and technology innovations). The use of hood ornaments lessened, and many iconic designs were discontinued.

Still popular

The unique artistic pieces that previously adorned vehicle hoods remain popular still today—with collectors. Some folks pay serious money for ornaments originally fashioned to resemble a gunsight, jet fighter, locomotive, eagle, schooner, impala, and so much more!

Do you have a favorite hood ornament from the past? Tell me about it in the comments below.

Sign up for a weekly digest of my articles here.

##RVT1129