Would you say you “visited a state” if you simply drove through it without stopping, or with minimal stopping?

Okay, RVers, listen up. Say you’ve been staying just outside Boston, Massachusetts, and you’re on your way up to stay a few days near Acadia National Park in Maine. To get there, you have to drive through New Hampshire (though only for a short bit, in this example). You drive through without stopping. (Next time, stop in Portsmouth—it’s a great little town!) Does New Hampshire count on your “been there” list? Or do you not count it because you just quickly drove through?

When you’re driving cross-country on I-90 and you pass directly through Chicago, Illinois, but keep going, do you say you’ve been to Illinois?

Tell us in today’s poll, please. And feel free to leave a comment and explain your answer. Thanks!

P.S. Thanks to our pal George Bliss for the poll suggestion!