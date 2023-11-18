Saturday, November 18, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Would you say you “visited a state” if you simply drove through it without stopping, or with minimal stopping?

By RV Travel
0

Okay, RVers, listen up. Say you’ve been staying just outside Boston, Massachusetts, and you’re on your way up to stay a few days near Acadia National Park in Maine. To get there, you have to drive through New Hampshire (though only for a short bit, in this example). You drive through without stopping. (Next time, stop in Portsmouth—it’s a great little town!) Does New Hampshire count on your “been there” list? Or do you not count it because you just quickly drove through?

When you’re driving cross-country on I-90 and you pass directly through Chicago, Illinois, but keep going, do you say you’ve been to Illinois?

Tell us in today’s poll, please. And feel free to leave a comment and explain your answer. Thanks!

P.S. Thanks to our pal George Bliss for the poll suggestion!

Previous article
Different ways and places you can bathe your dog while RVing

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE