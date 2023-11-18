Readers’ worst RVing mistakes: Left the faucet on, flooded RV with water!

In this new column, we will be sharing some of the not-so-brilliant things we, the RVtravel.com staff, and you, our readers, have done while RVing. We hope that in addition to a chuckle or two, we can learn from others’ RVing mistakes and not make them ourselves!

Please leave a comment in the form below with your own RV mistakes and “oops” moments. There have to be many among both our seasoned and newbie RVers…

Plowed the campground

Louk M. took his turn at plowing—unfortunately, it was the campground. He says, “We were leaving the campground in Buellton, CA, with our three children in our 1974 Sherwood pop-up trailer. When it was time to go, I hitched up and we started to drive away. Slowly. It became apparent right away that something wasn’t right, something was dragging. So I shifted into park and got out to look for the problem. Lo and behold, SOMEONE forgot to retract the front stabilizer legs before departure and they were gouging deep into the soil. After rectifying the situation we were happily(?) on our way. In time, we have come to laugh about it and fondly recall plowing up the campground on our way out.”

Opened up like a tin can

Gary F. was fortunate to just watch this disaster in the making. He wrote, “Fortunately, I was a witness, not a doer. At our local Mobil station, a large class C with a very long rear overhang was preparing to leave the pump but heading into one-way access the wrong way. He started to turn right into the lane with the pumps on the left with a large bollard protecting them. As he turned, he caught the left rear corner of his rig on the bollard and proceeded to open up the rig as well as destroy his bumper! He basically moved his rig about 10 feet and caused thousands of dollars in damages!”

Time for a TV antenna upgrade

John G. forgot just once to lower the TV antenna. He said, “TV Antenna: After eight years of RVing I forgot to crank down the original TV antenna and hit it on an underpass before getting on the Interstate. (It was time for a digital upgrade anyway.) Several times I also forgot to power down the Winegard satellite dish, and every time I swore I would never forget again! I don’t know why the motor for the dish needs 110v AC, which is really inconvenient if you are on the highway without access to AC power, like we were once. Most of the time we realized right away and used power at our campsite or at least inside the RV park.”

Ever wonder what happens to a half-open awning?

Tim M. knows what happens now! He wrote, “Was preparing to depart Key West after being there three months, so I’m doing my monthly maintenance at the same time as system checks. Went to lube my steps and they wouldn’t retract. Troubleshoot the issue and determine that the step controller had died, undoubtedly from the salt environment. No problem, I’ll disconnect the linkage and work on it when I get home. I’m half under the coach, working away, and in true Florida fashion a rainstorm just appeared. Had the co-pilot put the awning out so we didn’t get drenched. Unfortunately, the awning didn’t get fully extended. Just as I get the last zip tie in place to hold the steps, I hear a crash! The awning, not being fully extended, had acted like a bowl and filled with water. The crash was the rear awning arm collapsing. So that too had to be zip-tied in place and repaired back at home base. We have found that most RV problems are self-inflicted!”

Water pouring out of RV

Jim S. learned his lesson about needing a water pressure regulator. He commented, “Hooked up water and electricity. While unpacking storage bins, water started coming out of the RV. Found two inches of water and an open kitchen faucet. 30 years camping, could not believe I did that. I closed the faucet, put towels down, went back outside and 10 minutes later more water coming from the RV. Did not know that excessive water pressure could open some faucet valves. Bought a water pressure regulator and had no more problems.”

Please share your RVing “oops” mistake story

Humor can be the best medicine and mistakes the best lesson! Have you had some unfortunate “oops” mistakes during your RVing adventures? We would love to hear them. Please fill out the form below and include a photo if you have one. Thank you!