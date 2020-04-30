What’s the temperature outside right now?

At this very moment, what’s the temperature (in Fahrenheit, please) outside right now? In (or near) Seattle, where most of the RVtravel.com staff is currently, it’s 59°; partly sunny with a nice, mild breeze. In Kingman, AZ, where Chuck and Gail are, it is currently 86°; all sun. Russ and Tiña De Maris report 103° at Quartzsite, AZ (with 106° the day before!).

We know there’s still snow in some parts of the country, while others are sweltering in what feels like summer heat. Some of you recently experienced horrific winds, while others of you are enjoying mild spring temperatures.

What’s it like where you are? Please leave a comment telling us where you are, and what the weather is like. If you’re someplace warm, we’ll imagine we’re there with you; and if you’re someplace with snow, we’ll try and throw a little sunshine-warmth your way.