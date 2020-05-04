Have you cancelled camping reservations for the summer? 

We’re dreading asking you this question because we know our hearts will sink with the answer. Have you cancelled any or all of your camping reservations for this upcoming summer?

If you have cancelled your reservations, is that because the parks advised you to or because you feel like you won’t be able to camp anyway? If you haven’t cancelled yet, do you think you will be forced to? Do you think the parks and campgrounds will still be closed?

Many campgrounds and parks are starting to reopen, some just for local residents and others with restricted access. We can’t say for sure where we’ll be by July or August, but we sure hope we can sit around a campfire somewhere…

What campground/RV park were you most looking forward to camping at this summer? Were your camping reservations part of a larger trip or were they for a weekend close to home?

