In self-isolation, do you take more naps than before?

One time I was offered a job at a mattress factory. I asked them if I could sleep on it.

With activities cut down dramatically, are you napping more now that you’re quarantined than you were before? Are you finding yourself more awake, or more sleepy during the days? More, or less stimulated?

Sometimes reading puts you to sleep and sometimes playing games on your devices does too. Does being on your iPad make you want to sleep? Don’t worry, there’s a nap for that. Wink.

Now here’s a question for you: What’s the weirdest place you’ve ever fallen asleep? Whether it was an accidental nap, a purposeful nap, or a full-on night’s sleep. Tell us in the comments below. We’re excited for these answers.