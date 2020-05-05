RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Issue 1333

Today’s thought

“And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.” ― Haruki Murakami



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Cinco de Mayo! It’s also National Hoagie Day!

Tip of the Day

Easy ways to cut down on unnecessary electricity usage

One of the skills for making boondocking more enjoyable if you haven’t installed solar panels is the efficient use of your available electricity, which will reduce the length of time you need to run your generator or engine to recharge batteries. Recharging batteries always takes longer than you think, and the sound of a running engine can detract from the otherwise peace and quiet of boondocking in the wild.

So the simplest and most efficient skill is learning where and how much electricity your rig uses and what you can do to reduce this usage. Here are some tips.

Full-time RVing – Will your rig haul the weight?

Moving from a sticks-and-bricks home to an RV makes for plenty of challenges. Where will you put all your stuff? That’s a great question, but a critically important related question: Will my rig handle the weight of all my stuff? Do you know how much weight you can carry? Here are some critical considerations when shopping for an RV.

Yesterday's featured article: Definition of "boondocking" stumps experts

Stay for free at more than 1,000 wineries and farms!

Reader poll

In self-isolation, do you take more naps than before?

Quick Tip

Check your roof for leaks



If you have not inspected your RV’s roof lately for possible leaks, do so now. Allowing water into your RV can result in large repair bills if not attended to quickly. Do not take a chance – inspect soon or have a professional check.

Random RV Thought

Have you ever been on a whale watch? If you’re near a coast with whales, leave the campground for the day and go on a whale watch. You can find great discounts on Groupon. It’s incredibly humbling to be surrounded by such large, beautiful creatures.

Don’t scream, just fix the screen!

Website of the day

Outdoorsy – Rent an RV or rent yours out

If you won’t be traveling for the rest of the year, make money by renting out your RV! Or, if you’re new to RVing you can rent an RV to test the waters. Outdoorsy says they’re “like Airbnb for road trippers.”

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 19 percent are full-timers, but another 17 percent hope to be full-timing in the future

• 33 percent do not carry a spare tire for their RV

• 11 percent say that if recreational marijuana is legal, they will use it

Recent poll: Will you have trouble making your RV loan payment this month?

Two examples of horrible RV hookups

Here are two examples of what any veteran RVer comes upon from time to time. An RVer who finds him or herself assigned to a campsite like this should demand another site or take their business elsewhere. Read more and see photos.

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

Trivia

If you were to write out every number (one, two, three, etc.), you wouldn’t use the letter “b” until you reached one billion.

*How does planning a fake or far-off vacation affect your mood? We told you this interesting answer in yesterday’s newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

RV PARKS OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

These parks are open for business for self-isolating and have asked that we spread the word.



Big Chief RV Resort, Burnet, TX

Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park, Staunton, VA

Oakwood RV Resort, Fredericksburg, TX

Larsson’s Crooked Creek RV Resort, Hill City, SD

Own a park you’d like listed here? Send the park name, web address and city and we’ll include it here. Send to editor@rvtravel.com. No charge.

