When RVing, how often do you mail a postcard to a friend or relative?

Postcards seem to be a dying art these days. When was the last time you received one in the mail? When was the last time you were the one to mail one?

Now it seems that every day when we’re on a trip and post our photos to Facebook (or other social media sites), or email or text photos to family and friends, we’re sending a ton of postcards at once… and we’re not spending money doing it.

Do you have any postcard traditions? Are there any postcards stuck on your fridge right now? Please leave a comment below after you vote and tell us. These are the kinds of stories we like to hear.