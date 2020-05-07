RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 7, 2020

Issue 1335

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“I am not young enough to know everything.” ― Oscar Wilde



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Roast Leg of Lamb Day!

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

Tip of the Day

Full-time RVing: Do you have the right insurance?

One of the big questions of folks making the jump from “sticks and bricks” to a “life on the road” is a good, solid, important one: What about insurance on the RV?

Sticks-and-bricks type insurance protects you from loss: The house burns, the burglars burgle, the unexpected and probably uninvited “guest” trips over your rake and breaks a leg. These losses can be real – and hugely expensive. But not just “any” insurance company will be able to handle your new circumstances on the road. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Don’t let your RV wind deflector be so much hot air

Just how effective are those RV wind deflectors you see on trucks pulling 5th wheels and travel trailers? Though somewhat technical (what you’d expect from the “Professor of RVing,” Jim Twamley), this information could save you some serious cash. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Is RVer stuck with sticky black water valve?

Reader poll

When RVing, how often do you mail a postcard to a friend or relative?

Respond here.

Quick Tip

How to use a basement storage door as a table

You can use a basement storage door as a table, provided you can open it to “level” and then support it. Hit the thrift shops and buy a used photo tripod – the three legs make it sturdy and you can set and lock it at nearly any desirable height.

Random RV Thought

Have you ever considered wind power as a solar alternative? If you camp in windy places often, you might want to consider it. Costs for wind generators, or “turbines,” suitable for use on RVs are now less than $500 (with some less than $200!). After the initial purchase price, wind power is free, relatively quiet, and nearly free of maintenance worries.

WiFi endoscope lets you peep where your eyes won’t go

Ever wondered what the inside of your black water tank looked like? Is that “tank blaster” really doing the job? You can’t just eyeball the inside of the tank – or can you? With a flexible endoscope, you can run a tiny camera down for a “look around,” and get an eyeful of information on your tablet or phone. It’s pretty handy to have in the RV so check it out here.

Website of the day

Travel the world from your couch with these streamable movies

Reading, TV and movies are all a great way for your mind to escape (or “travel”). Here’s a list of 12 movies you can stream from your couch that will take you all over the world.

How old is too old for RV tires?

For RV application this is a tough question because “it depends.” There are several factors that can shorten tire life, which tire expert Roger Marble explains here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 20 percent eat a frozen boxed dinner at least once a week.

• 23 percent have visited at least 30 states in their RV.

• 6 percent shop on Amazon every day, but 10 percent never buy anything from Amazon.

Recent poll: Do you need full- or part-time employment to make ends meet? Tell us here.

Protect yourself and others from sharp edges of RV slideouts!

Cut your head just once on the corner of a sharp RV slideout and you’ll race out to buy a set of these so it never happens again! Camco’s Slide-Out Corner Guards offer a simple solution to the danger posed by sharp corners on RV slideouts. Simply place them on each exterior corner of the slide to provide a cushion zone. They’re made of advanced UV-stabilized resin for long life. Easy to install, no tools required. Learn more or order.

Trivia

If your eyes feel tired at the end of the day, here’s why: Humans generally move their eyes around three times a second, which is more than 100,000 times a day!

*What were Ben & Jerry initially planning on making, other than ice cream? Yesterday’s trivia section answers that!

Leave here with a laugh

If a parsley farmer is sued, can they garnish his wages?

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Need a place to store your RV or belongings? Rent available space on private property near you at Neighbor.com. Save money over commercial facilities. It’s like the AirBnB of storage. Learn more

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

RV parks with storm shelters

Where do you camp when a tornado is headed your direction? Hopefully in a park with a storm shelter. Here’s RVtravel.com’s ever-expanding directory of such places.

SUPPORT QUALITY RV JOURNALISM

RVtravel.com, and the 400 newsletter about RVing we publish every year, would not be possible without the financial support of our voluntary subscribers, our members. Now, in the most challenging time of our lifetimes, your help is needed more than ever for us to be your #1 source of news, information and advice about RVing. Every contribution, large or small, will make a difference. Learn more or donate. Help us be the best we can be. Thank you!

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com