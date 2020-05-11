How often do you play Solitaire?

Did you know that Solitaire dates back to the mid-18th century? It was first mentioned in a German book of games in 1783. In the book it was described as a competitive card game where players would either take turns or play with two decks of cards. This means that originally, Solitare wasn’t meant to be a one-player game.

The popular game has a few different names. In Britain, it’s sometimes called “Patience” and in France, it’s sometimes called “Success.” In Danish and Norwegian, the game is called “Kabal” or “Kabala.”

Though Solitaire has been popular for many years, it wasn’t until 1980 when the game appeared on computers that its popularity took off. Today there are more than 100 versions of the game.

